Virginia Sheriff Vows To ‘Deputize Thousands of Citizens To Protect Their Gun Rights’

A patriotic Virginia sheriff has vowed to protect the constitutional rights of citizens to own firearms in the face of an unprecedented war on the Second Amendment by Democrat anti-gun legislators.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpepper County, VA made a post on his official county Facebook page pledging to support the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America.

Sheriff Jenkins has a strategy if gun control comes knocking:

“I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.”

Democrats are waging a war against the Second Amendment in Virginia, doing their utmost to dismantle our constitutional right to own firearms.

It looks like what Virginia gun owners needed was a wake up call. Or more accurately, a wake up slap in the face.

2ndAmendmentNews report: Ever since Bloomberg bought himself a blue Virginia and stacked it with eager anti-gun legislators, we’ve told you how the state is on fire with pro-gun rights sentiment.

County after county has joined the Second Amendment Sanctuary list, totaling 42 counties in less than six weeks.

Now you can add one more sheriff to the list of patriotic Second Amendment heroes.

Jenkins wants to deputize thousands of law-abiding citizens who would otherwise be denied their right to defend themselves and their families by tyrannical gun control laws that might pass in the 2020 legislative session.

And Scott Jenkins isn’t acting alone or flying by the seat of his pants.

Just this week, the seven members of the County Legislators voted unanimously to declare Culpepper County a Second Amendment Constitutional County.

This is what Virginia counties are calling their “Second Amendment Sanctuary counties.”

Not Backing Down One Inch

Sheriff Jenkins whole statement is a rock-solid kick in the teeth for anti-gun legislators and police everywhere. We’re including it in it’s entirety below.

“Every Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our General Assembly passes further unnecessary gun restrictions. “Red Flag” laws without due process will create enormous conflict as well.

America has more guns than citizens and murder has long been illegal. At best, the proposed gun restrictions will disarm or handicap our law-abiding in their defense and possibly cause a criminal to choose another tool for evil.

I’d like to thank our Board of Supervisors for their resolution of support of our citizen’s natural right to self defense as protected by our Constitutions. My office will always encourage and support our citizens in firearms training, concealed carry permits, and the ability to defend themselves and their families.

I remain very optimistic that our General Assembly will not pass the proposed bills. Obviously, if passed, there are many of us willing to challenge these laws through the courts. In addition, if necessary, I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.”

-Sheriff Scott Jenkins

“A militia, when properly formed, are in fact the people themselves…and include all men capable of bearing arms.” (1788) -Richard Henry Lee

An Idea Whose Time…Never Left

Of course, this idea is not new in the Second Amendment fight.

A lower magistrate interceding between his citizens and a terrible law is as old as English Common Law.

This idea, called “interposition”—where the lower magistrate ‘interposes’ between the citizenry and the higher magistrate—is the foundation of Second Amendment Sanctuary law.

Nearly twenty years ago, another Sheriff thought this way, and stood for the rights of his citizens.

Sioux County, Iowa Sheriff Jim Schweisow also promised to deputize hundreds or thousands of citizens if necessary.

He saw it as his duty to repel bad laws coming down from either the State of Iowa or the Federal Government.

Sheriff Schweisow passed away a year ago this month after serving as Sioux County Sheriff for more than 32 years. After retirement, Schweisow was a founding member of the board of Iowa Gun Owners.

Iowa Gun Owners is regarded as one of the most effective, no-compromise state gun groups in the country.

It’s good to see that the ideas that made America a free nation, a great nation, haven’t died, but continue to spread when they’re needed the most.