Virginia Republican: ‘Trump Must Declare Martial Law’ in Election Fight

Republican Sen. Amanda Chase has urged President Trump to “declare martial law” immediately in the wake of the Electoral College “falsely” declaring Joe Biden as president-elect.

Chase wrote in a Facebook post the following:

“Not my President and never will be. The American people aren’t fools.”

“We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results.”

“Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet.”

“So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede.”

“President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

Former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, who was pardoned last month, tweeted out his support from the We The People Convention, which urged Trump to declare Martial Law in America in order to allow the U.S. military to oversee the election results:

“Tom Zawistowski, President of the TEA Party affiliated We the People Convention (WTPC) and Executive Director of the Portage County TEA Party, published a full page ad in the Washington Times newspaper demanding that President Trump Invoke limited Martial law in order to allow the U.S. Military to oversee a new free and fair federal election if Legislators, Courts and the Congress do not follow the Constitution.”