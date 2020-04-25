Virginia Police Arrest 30 Pedophiles as Part of Operation ‘COVID Crackdown’

Police in Virginia have arrested thirty dangerous pedophiles as part of a massive anti-child abuse operation named “COVID Crackdown.”

The child abusers were caught in just one Virginia county over the course of this month in an undercover sting set up to catch child rapists who target children online.

The investigation, which was designed to protect minors using the internet for online school classes amid the coronavirus lockdown, has seen a total of 68 felony charges put on 30 pedophiles.

The pedophiles were initiating “explicit conversations” with police posing as children online before trying to “initiate sex” with them, officers at Fairfax County Police found.

The predators were then arrested at the locations they had agreed to meet the ‘underage children,’ who were actually police officers posing as kids.

All 30 men now face more than one count of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties or soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Major Ed O'Carroll, Bureau Commander of Major Crimes for the department said in a statement: 'Our detectives have remained vigilant and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators in recent weeks.'

‘I commend their ability to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic and to do so in the interest of protecting our children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.’

The men arrested were either from Virginia county or had travelled from Maryland, West Virginia or Washington D.C.

More than 50 million children in the United States are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the shut down of schools, restaurants and bars, and other businesses deemed non-essential.

While states are developing plans to slowly reopen, it’s unclear if that will take weeks or months, which means children will likely be at home for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school.

With many taking online classes this could mean they are spending more time on the internet and are therefore more exposed to dangers posed by peodophiles who use the internet to exploit children.

Names of those arrested in Virginina this month for alleged phedophilia: