Virginia Gov. Northam Signs Law Giving Illegal Aliens ‘Driver Privilege Cards’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will grant more than a quarter of a million undocumented immigrants the right to get a “driver privilege card” — essentially a temporary license — regardless of their legal status in the United States.

Back in February, Virginia’s House and Senate both passed legislation to give undocumented immigrants living in Virginia the opportunity to drive.

Bills passed in the House with a 57-42 vote and in the Senate

with a 22-18 vote.

The so-called ‘Licenses for All’ bills allow immigrants to get a driver privilege card (essentially a temporary license) regardless of their legal status.

Previously, Virginia law required anyone applying for a driver’s license to provide proof of a “legal presence” to show you are legally authorized to be in the country.

Yesterday it was officially signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

He held a virtual signing Monday to celebrate the legislation that gives the Department of Motor Vehicles permission to issue driver privilege cards to undocumented immigrants living in Virginia beginning January 1, 2021.

“In addition to giving members of Virginia’s immigrant community the ability to legally drive a vehicle, this driver privilege card legislation will make obtaining valid identification accessible to all Virginia residents, regardless of their immigration status,” Gov. Northam wrote Monday.

Sen. Surovell and Del. Kathy Tran, who introduced the House version of the bill, joined Northam during the call.

Video below:

We are excited to see @GovernorVA sign the Driver's Privilege Card LAW to allow immigrant families the ability to drive.



Thank you to immigrant advocates & legislators working to #DriveVAForward for years.



Virginia is the 17th state to give the right to drive to immigrants 🚗 pic.twitter.com/pcb03dt3G0 — VA Coalition for Immigrant Rights (@VA_Immigrants) July 20, 2020

This bill now goes into effect on January 1, 2021.