Virginia Democrats’ Gun Grab Backfires as Gun Sales Soar To Near All-Time Record High

Tyrannical anti-Second Amendment measures, currently being rolled out by Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam, have backfired spectacularly as gun sales soar to near all-time record highs in the state, according to reports.

Last month, firearm sales soared in Virginia amid fears that Democrats, who now control the commonwealth’s General Assembly, are moving to undermine the constitutional rights of citizens to bear arms.

The anti-2A gun grab is being led by the state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, who last week declared a “state of emergency” while temporarily banning individuals from carrying firearms and other weapons on Capitol grounds.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia recorded the second-largest firearm sales in history last month.

Estimated firearm sales based on mandatory criminal background checks on Virginia gun buyers totaled 73,849 in December, a 47% increase over December 2018.

In tracking data that goes back to 1990, the December 2019 tally is second only to December 2012, when 75,120 transactions were recorded.

Criminologists say that was triggered by the repeal of the state’s one-handgun-per-month law and fears of increased gun restrictions following the Dec.14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 students and six adults.

Firearm store owners who spoke with the Times-Dispatch confirmed that the sharp increase in firearms sales is directly related to fears that Democrats will curtail gun rights.

“If Virginians feel threatened that their rights are being curtailed, they’re going to react just the way that you’ve seen,” Robert Marcus, the principal owner of Bob’s Gun Shop in Norfolk, told the newspaper.

“Everyone down here is upset. I’ve never seen more customers antagonized by a situation.”

Jerry Cochran, the owner of one of Virginia’s largest firearm shops, similarly said, “A lot of people that have never owned a gun think they won’t be able to get the style of gun they want [if the proposed restrictions become law], so they’re buying.

“The most popular items being bought include those that would be impacted by proposed gun control legislation, including many semiautomatic rifles often labeled “assault weapons,” such as AR-15s, and high-capacity magazines.

Speaking last week about the situation in Virginia, President Donald Trump warned that the Second Amendment is “under very serious attack” in the state.