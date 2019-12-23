Virginia AG Sends OMINOUS Warning To 2A Sanctuaries: Gun Control Laws ‘Will Be ENFORCED’

Virginia’s Democrat Attorney General has warned Second Amendment Sanctuary counties and municipalities across the state that new gun controls “will be enforced” and “they will be followed.“

Attorney General Mark Herring’s opinion comes as at least 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties, and numerous cities too, have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

In all, over 100 local governments in Virginia have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

Moreover, Culpeper Count Sheriff Scott Jenkins has made clear he is ready to “deputize thousands” of law-abiding Virginians as part of the fight to protect the constitutional rights of citizens to own firearms in the face of an unprecedented war on the Second Amendment by Democrat anti-gun legislators.

Sherriff Jenkins spoke of the threat of gun control from the incoming Democrat majority in the Virginia legislature:

I remain very optimistic that our General Assembly will not pass the proposed bills. Obviously, if passed, there are many of us willing to challenge these laws through the courts. In addition, if necessary, I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.

Breitbart report: But AG Herring wants the 100+ local governments, Sheriff Jenkins, and others, to know new gun controls will be obeyed.

The Bristol Herald Courier quoted Herring saying: “When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These [Second Amendment Sanctuary] resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear.”

Herring’s pronouncement is in line with statements by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA). Northam warned that Second Amendment Sanctuaries will face “consequences” if they refuse to enforce gun control and McEachin suggested Northam could use the National Guard to force compliance with Democrat gun laws.