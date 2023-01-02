Virgin Islands AG, Who Vowed To Expose Esptein’s VIP Friends, Terminated While Biden Visits Islands

US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George, who vowed to continue seeking justice for victims of Jeffrey Epstein by exposing his collaborators, has been fired while Joe Biden visits the islands.

George was terminated from her role as AG just days after filing suit against JPMorgan Chase in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking network.

On Dec. 27, then-Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George filed a blistering and heavily redacted 30-page lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.

“JP Morgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the lawsuit alleged. “These decisions were advocated and approved at the senior levels of JP Morgan, including by the former chief executive of its asset management division and investment bank, whose inappropriate relationship with Epstein should have been evident to the bank. Indeed, it was only after Epstein’s death that JP Morgan belatedly complied with federal banking regulations regarding Epstein’s accounts.”

George, who also successfully sued Epstein’s estate for hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil suit, was understood to be fully dedicated to pursuing justice for Epstein’s victims. According to the terminated AG, this meant prosecuting Epstein’s VIP collaborators who raped children on Little St. James Island, within the US Virgin Islands jurisdiction.

However, George received news that she has been terminated on Sunday, the first day of 2023, while President Joe Biden was visiting the islands.

While there is no official connection between Biden’s visit and George’s termination, many people are comparing the news with the time Biden visited Ukraine and had the prosecutor general fired. Petro Poroshenko was investigating Hunter Biden and his employer, Burisma Holdings, at the time.

Officially it was Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who fired V.I. Attorney General Denise George, appointing Carol Thomas-Jacobs to the role in an acting capacity, according to a news release by Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. on Sunday.

The development was first reported by The Virgin Islands Consortium, citing anonymous sources. Bryan subsequently confirmed George’s termination — without providing an explanation for it — in a statement sent to multiple news outlets.

“I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend,” Bryan wrote in a statement. “I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Pursuing Epstein’s VIP collaborators

George filed a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s estate about five months after his death and cited her desire to help victims who were harmed in the Virgin Islands.

Following the financial settlement, George said in a press release that she had met personally with three of Epstein’s victims, who described the abuse they suffered on Little St. James.

“We owe it to those who were so profoundly hurt to make changes that will help avoid the next set of victims. Through this settlement, and with their help, we will turn millions of dollars towards education, victim advocacy and support, and law enforcement,” George said in the statement.

Epstein received over $144 million in tax exemptions from the V.I. government since 2013, according to the complaint filed by George in 2020, which was later changed to $80 million in a subsequent amended complaint.

Epstein first began receiving tax benefits from the Virgin Islands government in 1999, after the Industrial Development Commission approved his company, Financial Trust Co., as a beneficiary, granting him a 90% exemption on income tax and 100% exemption on excise and other taxes.

George’s lawsuit claimed Epstein and his associates presented false information to the Virgin Islands government in order to obtain tax incentives to fund his criminal activities, and Southern Trust Company “failed to disclose it did not and could not carry out its stated purpose of providing consulting services in financial and biomedical informatics.”

EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. told The Daily News in February 2020 that Epstein complied with the terms of his agreement, and an applicant’s criminal history does not disqualify them from obtaining tax benefits from the government.

“We understand he was a sex offender, but his application was not involved in any type of business that was related to that area, his business was more the financial markets,” Biggs said at the time.

While the V.I. government granted Epstein tax benefits for 20 years, George’s new lawsuit claims JPMorgan Chase should have been aware of his criminal activities and reported them to law enforcement.

The lawsuit against JP Morgan, which is heavily redacted, cites a $150 million penalty the New York State Department of Financial Services assessed Deutsche Bank for failing to monitor Epstein’s accounts and “to scrutinize the activity in the accounts for the kinds of activity that were obviously implicated by Mr. Epstein’s past.”

Thomas-Jacobs, now acting attorney general, is currently assigned as an attorney on that case, according to court records.