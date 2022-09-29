Virgin Atlantic Announces New Policy Encouraging Male Pilots to Wear Skirts

Virgin Atlantic announced a new gendered uniform policy on Wednesday to encourage male staff to wear skirts as its launches a new campaign to become the world’s “most inclusive airline.”

Pronoun badges including “Mx,” “U” or “X” will also be given to the plane crew in addition to allowing staff “wear uniforms that express their true identity.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employees of Virgin Atlantic, which is owned by billionaire Richard Branson, are now given “gender-inclusive” uniform options. The “red option” was previously required uniform for female flight attendants and the “burgundy” option was previously worn by male flight attendants. Now, either option is available for either sex, allowing men to wear skirts and women to wear trousers. Additional options are now available for “non-binary” members of the crew.

To add to the confusion, Virgin Atlantic customers are also encouraged to select new “gender-neutral” pronouns including “Mx,” “U” or “X” markers when booking their flights.

The airline’s staff will also be provided with pronoun badges to display to passengers the pronouns they prefer to be referred as. The optional badges are also available to customers during check-in.

Virgin Atlantic has not provided an update regarding the airline policy for those who “misgender” a member of their staff or another passenger.

All Virgin Atlantic staffers are also now required to attend “inclusivity” training, the Daily Mail reports.

The airline has partnered with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage to promote its “Be Yourself” campaign and “fluid approach” to uniform requirements and “reflect the diversity of its workforce.”

Tyreece Nye, a TikTok star and contestant on ‘Slag Wars’ are showcasing Virgin Atlantic’s new policy in a fashion photo shoot published on Tuesday.

Virgin describes its drive to destroy the male and female sex as part of “an ongoing drive to champion the individuality of its people and customers.”

Visage, who describes herself as the mother of a “trans non-binary child” championed the new policy.

‘As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me,” She said. “People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work.”