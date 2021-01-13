Viral Video of Dems Promoting ‘Unrest,’ ‘Violence,’ ‘Harassment’ Resurfaces

As Democrats pursue a second impeachment of President Trump following last week’s riots on Capitol Hill, their claims to the moral high ground is now under threat by a viral video showing leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Ayanna Pressley calling for violent uprisings in 2020.

Last year America was under seize after violent left-wing activists, who were encouraged and promoted by Democrats and the media, threatened to destroy America.

Pelosi is featured at the beginning and end of the video footage as she fans the flames of violence and refers to Republicans as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said at the time.

“And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right [at] 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi warned.

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote, with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this.”

“It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state.”

Pelosi also stated the following in 2018:

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

The video compilation also features “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley demanding left-wing activists create “unrest in the streets.”

“This is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities — hold them accountable,” Pressley instructed the rioters.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up.”

“You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives,” she said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also featured in the video, boasting that he would like to physically assault a younger President Trump.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said.

Rep. Maxine Waters makes an appearance in the video urging Democrat voters to physically harass anyone from the Trump administration.

“No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep! … God is on our side!” Waters shouted.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”