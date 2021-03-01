Viral Fainting Vax Nurse Issues Cryptic Statement: “Meet Me on the Other Side of Paradise”

The Tennessee nurse who went viral in December after fainting on live TV after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has emerged from months of silence with a cryptic Instagram post.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, made international headlines a couple of months ago after fainting while talking to reporters just minutes after taking the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The incident sparked conspiracy theories that Dover may have died after receiving the Coronavirus vaccine, which forced Dover to release a statement assuring the public she was still alive and well.

“I have a history of having an over-active vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything, a hangnail or if I stub my toe, I just pass out,” Dover assured the public.

The CHI Memorial Hospital also quickly scrambled to release a video reiterating that Dover was “doing well.”

However, Dover’s recent Instagram post, following months of silence, has once again revived rumors of her death.

“Meet me on the other side of paradise,” Dover wrote alongside a picture of her on a ski trip in Colorado.

Infowars.com reports: The post quickly went viral on social media, with users wondering why Dover would suddenly post on Instagram with a mysterious caption after months of silence.

The caption is very very weird. — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) February 26, 2021

i don’t know what to make of this:#TiffanyDover #instagram posts; multiple pics, one with her whole face showing. there is speculation that these pics are old



she posted regularly prior to the live #vaccine incident.. now this more than 2 months later pic.twitter.com/qntxEB7PI6 — 0qulus (@0qulus) February 26, 2021

As previously mentioned, the CHI Memorial Hospital released a purporting to show Dover “doing well”, however, that video was since deleted on the hospital’s Twitter account.