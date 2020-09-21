VIP Pedophiles Panic as ALL Passengers on Epstein Logs to Be Named and Shamed

Some of the world’s most powerful pedophiles are panicking following news that the AG for the US Virgin Islands has requested all passengers on Epstein’s flights to be named and shamed.

The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home used for raping minors, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his mysterious death last year.

VIP Elite Brace Themselves as Court Orders Release of Epstein Files

Logs for every single flight made by the notorious billionaire pedophile have been subpoenaed, “sparking panic” among his wealthy and famous associates.

The Mirror reports:

The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year. Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution. As well as the passenger lists, Ms George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made. The subpoena demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who “interacted with or observed” Jeffrey Epstein or any passengers associated with him.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: We reported last year that information shows former US President Bill Clinton flew with Epstein 29 times and most times with underage girls. We also reported that Clinton and Obama economist and the former President of Harvard, Larry Summers, took numerous flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet. He even flew on Epstein’s jet to Epstein’s infamous ‘Orgy Island’ ten days after his marriage in 2005.

We also reported that Clinton’s former National Security Advisor, Sandy Berger, took a flight on the Epstein Express from Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’ as well. US News reported about Berger for being charged with stealing documents from the National Archives by stuffing them in his clothes to protect President Clinton and himself from actions related to Osama Bin Ladin. Al Gore also flew on the Epstein express.