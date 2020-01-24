VIP Elite Panic as Lawyers Confirm Ghislaine Maxwell’s Emails Were Hacked

Hackers have stolen the private emails of Ghislaine Maxwell, prompting fears among the powerful elite that their crimes could be exposed.

British socialite Maxwell is widely known to be the procurer of children for Epstein and his powerful VIP friends, which includes politicians, Hollywood celebrities and members of the British royal family.

The emails were stolen from Maxwell, who is connected to powerful people such as Prince Andrew and the Clintons.

The hack was revealed by lawyers representing Maxwell in the defamation case brought against her by Epstein’s sex slave Virginia Roberts Guiffre.

Pagesix.com reports: The lawyers for Maxwell, who has long been accused of procuring young women for the dead pedophile, said hackers “breached” her computer — because her email address was never scrubbed from a document that was among 2,000 unsealed.

In a Dec. 5 letter to Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska, her legal team placed the blame squarely on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, which OKed the massive document dump.

“Despite the Second Circuit’s best efforts, it made serious mistakes,” the letter said. “For example, it redacted a non-party’s name in one location but not another; so the media immediately gained access to that name. As another example, it redacted Ms. Maxwell’s email address (which linked to her own domain name) in one location but not another; shortly afterward hackers breached the host computer.”

Maxwell reportedly exchanged emails with Prince Andrew in 2015 about Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to sleep with the royal on three occasions.

He has denied the allegations, claiming he’s never even met Giuffre.

Maxwell set up her own private email server through a New York-based website registered under the apparent pseudonym Jennifer Turner, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the hack.

A judge is expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether 8,600 more court documents filed as part of a civil suit involving Maxwell and Giuffre will be unsealed.

A spokesman for Maxwell wouldn’t tell the Telegraph whether her emails had been stolen or if the hackers have been identified.

Maxwell has not been criminally charged, though the feds are investigating her alleged role in Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

Epstein committed suicide in jail in August after he was arrested on charges for allegedly sexually abusing young girls for years.