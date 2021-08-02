Violent Thugs Attack Patriotic Woman With Concealed Carry – It Immediately Backfires

A group of thugs who attempted to attack a lone woman in her car this week were left scarred for life when the woman turned out to be a Second Amendment patriot.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Oak Avenue and South Pine Street in Sebring, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was sitting in a car in a parking lot when a group of four males approached her, according to police.

One of the men pointed a gun at the woman and ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

Police said the thugs then ordered her to hand over her purse and phone at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, other members of the gang climbed into the car.

One of the men entered her vehicle through the front passenger door and began rummaging through her personal property as she sat there.

Fortunately, the woman had prepared for such an attack by exercising her God-given constitutional rights as a U.S. citizen – she grabbed her gun.

Theblaze.com reports: Now up against a little bit more than they bargained for, a struggle commenced between the woman, the armed male, and the male inside her vehicle, police said.

Police said the woman initially was able to fight off both suspects, and then as the armed male went back after her, she fired one shot from her gun.

Apparently realizing they had pressing business elsewhere, the entire crew hightailed it and fled the area, police said, adding that the shot didn’t hit any of the suspects.

Police said all the suspects were wearing hoodies and masks, and a deployed K-9 wasn’t able to locate them.

Cops added that in the same time frame as the incident involving the woman sitting in her vehicle, there were reports of vehicle burglaries on Hickory Street and Eucalyptus Street.

