Violent Democrat Crowd Attack Senator Hawley’s Home – Threatening Wife and Newborn Baby

Far-left Democrat supporters swarmed and attacked Senator Josh Hawley’s Washington DC home on Monday night, threatening his wife and newborn baby.

Senator Hawley was in Missouri during the attack. But his wife Erin and their newborn baby were at home at the time.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Their fake news media will, no doubt, ignore this latest attack on a mother and her baby!

Senator Hawley tweeted this on Monday night.

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

The Violent Democrats left signs warning Senator Hawley to NOT CHALLENGE Joe Biden’s fraudulent vote totals.

This came after Senator Hawley last week announced he will object to the electoral college certification process this week.

Democrats are so sure of their election results that they threaten anyone, including mothers and babies, who stand in their way to power!

Melissa ‘she-her’ tweeted out photos.

The leftist thugs posted this online.