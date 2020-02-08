Vindictive Vindman Bros Escorted off White House Grounds; Fired From NSC Jobs

The vindictive Vindman brothers were escorted off White House grounds on Friday and dismissed from their National Security Council jobs, according to reports.

Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and his twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman were both removed from the NSC under President Trump’s orders.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, who first reported Thursday night on the likelihood of Vindman’s dismissal reported Friday afternoon, “BREAKING: Alex Vindman was escorted out of the White House by security this afternoon. Dismissed from NSC.”

BREAKING: Alex Vindman was escorted out of the White House by security this afternoon. Dismissed from NSC. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 7, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported, His twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a National Security Council attorney, was also fired and walked off the White House grounds alongside him. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said: “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

NBC’s Peter Alexander posted a copy of a statement by Vindman’s lawyer, “LTC Vindman escorted from WH, per his lawyer David Pressman: “He followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country… And for that, the most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge.”

LTC Vindman escorted from WH, per his lawyer David Pressman: “He followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country… And for that, the most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge.” pic.twitter.com/u0CAB13iln — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) February 7, 2020

Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress. There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful. During his decades of service to this country, LTC Alexander Vindman has served quietly but dutifully, and he has served with honor. He came into the public eye only when subpoenaed to testify before Congress, and he did what the law demanded.In recent months, many entrusted with power in our political system have cowered out of fear. And, yet, a handful of men and women, not endowed with prestige or power, but equipped only with a sense of right borne out of years of quiet service to their country made different choices. They courageously chose to honor their duty with integrity, to trust the truth, and to put their faith in country ahead of fear. And they have paid a price.The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even when doing so was fraught with danger and personal peril. And for that, the most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge. LTC Alexander Vindman leaves the White House today. But we must not accept the departure of truth, duty, and loyalty that he represents. In this country right matters, and so does truth. Truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to be silenced, if we ignore their warnings, eventually there will be no one left to warn us.

Vindman’s detail to the NSC was scheduled to end this July and he was slated to then attend the Army War College according to a previous statement by his attorney.