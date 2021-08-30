VILE: Joe Biden Impatiently Checks His Watch During Transfer of 13 American Heroes Killed in Afghanistan

August 30, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Joe Biden caught checking his watch during transfer of 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan
Yesterday, Joe Biden impatiently checked his watch while Military Generals saluted 13 American troops who had been salughtered in Afghanistan.

According to a picture tweeted by Boris Epshteyn, our Commander-in-chief was too preoccupied with his schedule to bother showing any respect for our fallen heroes.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Also, notice that Joe Biden does not Salute our fallen troops, but instead he covers his heart hiding his face behind a mask while outdoors?

This is not how it is done. This is not how the President acts.

This is what you get when you replace a leader with a puppet.

Bring Trump back.

