Viktor Orban: George Soros Is Orchestrating the Russia-Ukraine War

Fact checked
June 13, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0
Viktor Orban warns Soros is orchestrating the Russia Ukraine conflict
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is being orchestrated by globalist billionaire George Soros.

“This is an inflation caused by war… it is different from inflation in the time of peace. Energy prices are rising partly because of the war, and partly due to the Western sanctions,” Orban said during an interview with Kossuth Radio.

“The government adopted a budget which can handle the inflation caused by the war,” he added. Orban said that the government moved to create a fund for utility cuts and a separate one for national defense.

Latest Videos

John Homeston, a retired CIA agent, admitted this week on that the CIA was behind the creation of gangster rap in the late 80s in order to “glamorize criminal behavior” and “fill private prisons.” The U.S. government spent vast sums of money on this covert operation, which was designed to create division and “corrupt the American youth to nihilist anti-American ideologies.” According to the former agent, famous hip hop lyrics of the legendary hip hop outfit NWA were scripted by a team of psychologists and war propagandists inside the CIA. “F#ck the police” and other anti-establishment lyrics were intended to unleash a wave of cynicism towards authorities, promote the use of narcotics, and glamorize the gangster life in the minds of impressionable young people. The CIA worked in tandem with music industry elites to create a “funnel” in which young people would be indoctrinated with brainwashing gangster rap music, introduced to a life of crime, and then delivered to the highly profitable private prison system. In order to create this “funnel”, the CIA introduced music industry owners to the private prison industry. Once the “funnel” was in place, the system was a lock. A music industry executive who was present at the first meeting between CIA, private prison and music industry executives has written a confessional letter detailing exactly what went down on that fateful day.
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlza2Fic2toRXg4

CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’

23 hours ago

A California Democrat, who previously introduced a bill that protected “consensual” gay sex between men and boys, is now working on introducing drag queens to schools. Scott Wiener, a woke Democratic politician who represents San Francisco, is the lawmaker responsible for California’s law that softens sex offender requirements for adults who molest “willing” minors. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wiener’s bill into law in 2020. Now, as though Weiner has not done enough to endanger the state’s children, he has announced that he plans to introduce new legislation adding “Drag Queen 101” to compulsory school curricula. Wiener was responding to Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton’s promise to introduce legislation banning children from attending drag shows. Slaton made the pledge after disturbing images and video of children attending a drag show in a Texas bar went viral. “This guy just gave me a bill idea,” Wiener tweeted. “Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.” Weiner did not respond to questions asking if he was joking and, due to his past record, it seems highly likely that he was not. “The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a statement when he announced the impending legislation. “As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.” “I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids,” he continued. “I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation.” Wiener has a track record of introducing radical legislation. In January 2019, he introduced SB 145, which “would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.” Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in September 2020.
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlJNT0xNc25jdlU4

Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools

June 10, 2022 9:12 pm

Brandy Vaughan, a former sales executive for Big Pharma company Merck who quit the industry to build a website dedicated to educating people on the risks associated with vaccines, was found dead by her nine-year-old son just months after warning that if anything happened to her “it’s foul play.“ She was 44. “If something were to happen to me,” Brandy Vaughan wrote in late 2019, “it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why.” Soon after learning of her death, a friend of Vaughn’s, Erin Elizabeth, shared screenshots of a Facebook post Vaughan had written in December of 2019, in which she assured readers that she was not suicidal and did not take any drugs that would cause her to die suddenly. “The post I wish I didn’t have to write…. But given certain tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts… please screenshot this for the record,” wrote Vaughan. “I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period,” she continued. The Santa Barbara Coroner concluded Vaughan died of “natural causes.” According to the Coroner’s report, Vaughan died of bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, otherwise known as a blood clot in an artery. Referring to her son, Vaughan wrote, “Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period.‘ She added that she hadn’t taken pharmaceuticals for ten years. “In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly,” she wrote. “If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why — given my work and mission in this life,” she continued.
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlRjdjlnUzQ2dDRv

Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead

June 9, 2022 11:35 pm

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during an interview with the Financial Times. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.” When a reader first shows me the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. In the video, Soros openly speaks about using China to bring in the New World Order. It just goes to show that the elites have never really hidden what they’re doing; they've been openly admitting their plans for humanity for years. It's just that most people don't bother paying attention. Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a technocratic globalist order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States.
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhuUURaTEp0OVdR

George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

June 8, 2022 9:13 pm

Elon Musk posted a series of Tweets pointing out that the ‘New World Order’ control and influence 99.9% of the mainstream media. The Tesla founder lifted the lid on how mainstream media journalists sugarcoat lies to “get max clicks and earn advertising dollars” for their globalist overlords. Musk was unforgiving towards the media, calling them hypocrites and pointing out that the public no longer trusts them. Musk says he wants ordinary citizens to ‘wake up’ and realize who really owns the media they are forced to consume. “The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them. Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” Musk said. The mainstream media hate musk. Musk isn't afraid to speak truth to power and in light of these comments and his imminent purchase of Twitter, they have recently ramped up their attacks against him. Last month, CNN sounded the alarm about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, warning that the mainstream media will no longer be able to effectively brainwash the public if free speech is allowed by the Big Tech platform. While discussing the Musk take-over with Brain Stelter, “media analyst” David Zurawik declared that Musk is “dangerous” and shouldn’t be allowed to restore free speech on Twitter.
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkszcjRoZVMxNkxr

Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’

June 7, 2022 3:14 pm

The suspicious death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation. Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month. Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death. The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVscmFsNExiV0w0

Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein

June 6, 2022 8:35 pm

In a rare video that keeps getting deleted from social media, the King of Pop Michael Jackson exposes the music industry and reveals secrets about “evil” Sony Music, shortly before his murder in 2009. In this unusual speech Michael Jackson asks members present not to tape him, shortly before talking about the then head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola (who he refers to as “the devil”). Michael also reveals what Tommy Mottola’s ex-wife Mariah Carey had said about him after their divorce, and announces that “Sony kills music” in a blistering attack. Michael says that he was planning on taking down Sony Music and exposing the music industry to the wider public – which begs the question: who really wanted Michael dead? Did Michael Jackson know the illuminati were after him? What did he know about them? This video gives compelling evidence that ‘the powers that be’ were trying to silence him.
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjdMSU02X0lWb3pJ

Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder

June 4, 2022 11:52 am

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to track users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech. According to a security researcher, DuckDuckGo (DDG) secretly whitelists Microsoft’s trackers as part of a deal with the Big Tech giant. DDG has made a name for itself as a privacy-first pro-free speech company. However, earlier this year its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform, replacing them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead. This unsettled many users who had trusted DDG to behave more ethically than the likes of Google. Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery and tweeted about it: "The new DuckDuckGo browsers don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing." DDG CEO Gabriel Weinberg immediately responded to the criticism by attempting to downplay the scandal. He tweeted: "For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties ... our syndication agreement also has a confidentially provision that prevents disclosing details." This is why so-called privacy and free-speech products that are beholden to giant corporations can NEVER deliver real privacy or freedom of speech; the business model just doesn't work.
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLms0T19kUW51U01V

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

June 3, 2022 12:38 pm

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

June 2, 2022 3:59 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that “We should be financing peace, not war” and pointed out that the Hungarian government is the only government in the EU that’s pushing for peace.

Orban declared that “if the politics of sanctions is to continue, this will ruin the entire European economy because of the inflation caused by war.”  He is of the view that European leaders should reconsider their approach to this war.

Orban emphasized that “Those agitating for war must be reined in.” The Hungarian leader claimed that there are business interests who want this war to continue.

“They are symbolized by George Soros. He has spoken openly about the need to prolong the war. These are agitators who want to make money from the war,” Orban stated.

Orban cited experts, claiming that the cuts on food prices, gas prices, and on utility costs have kept inflation at 10% as opposed to the 15-16% which experts claim would be in effect if these cuts were never implemented.

Though Orban admitted that it’s impossible to contain the inflation through Hungary’s policy tweaks alone.

He believes that as long as the European Union continues financing and prolonging the West’s proxy war against Russia, inflation will continue increasing. Orban believes that the best way to stop inflation is through bringing the Russo-Ukrainian War to a close.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself. If a government decides to fight, one must not question their decision, even if their chances are not the best” Orban said.

In his opinion, the question is how Europe will react, what kind of proposals it will have for a solution. He added that “the trouble is, that other than us, Hungarians, nobody is speaking the language of peace. We should be speaking the language of peace.”

Under Orban’s stewardship, Hungary has been one of the most rational nationalist governments on the world stage. Orban has made it a point to protect traditional values and defend the country’s national character from the wave of mass migration that has swept across Europe over the past decade.

Moreover, Orban is a hard-nosed realist on foreign policy. Instead of joining the West’s two-minutes hate against Russia, he has taken a balanced approach to Russia, recognizing that his country is reliant on Russia for energy needs. On top of that, Hungary acknowledges that it shares common interests with the Eurasian behemoth with regards to their opposition to the globalist consortium of organizations Soros uses to subvert national sovereignty.

Right-wing populists in the US should look at the Hungarian example and use it as a template, albeit with modifications to adjust to the realities of American politics, to build a viable nationalist movement with staying power.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)