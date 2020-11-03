Videos: Troops Arrive in U.S. Cities Ahead of Election Night

Troops have been deployed to several US cities ahead of the election, with the expectation that far-left anarchists will engage in violent civil unrest if Trump wins the election tonight.

Governors in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and Pennsylvania have activated troops to protect city halls and other government buildings.

Chicago, New York and DC also have troops on standby to be deployed.

BREAKING – National Guard deployed in South Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/UbOJiZWmum — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

Just the military carrying huge guns around City Hall.. nothing weird. pic.twitter.com/T49ryTNUO1 — jason n. peters (@JPeters2100) November 2, 2020

Continued National Guard presence as one grocery shops in West Philly pic.twitter.com/LOMjhunFmR — Ian Petrie (@icpetrie) November 2, 2020

National Guard on location at the Park West Town Center shopping plaza. Looters have targeted this place in May/June and last week. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/89NxV9A4EL — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) November 2, 2020

It is sad in America that major cities such as NYC and DC have to board up & have the National Guard on standby in advance of anticipated violence from the election. What should be a celebration of the right to free elections that makes the US great turns into a tense event.🇺🇸🚀 pic.twitter.com/as0DsoyYVW — Judy A. Jones (@EastGlacierMT) November 2, 2020

MSM is still trying to act like there is no fear of riots and mayhem, yet as LA retail shops close their doors, you see Universities making statements warning their students and imploring them to stay inside.

BREAKING – National Guard arrives at McCormick Place in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/FiBDelykAN — Dwain Jude D'silva (@JudeDwain) November 2, 2020

BREAKING – National Guard spotted heading towards Chicago.pic.twitter.com/JtWncEurNv — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

1,000 National Guard on Stand By in Massachusetts https://t.co/lDAh3zNvnQ #VOTE — TantrumTimes (@isreal81923394) November 2, 2020

National Guard deployed today. They were recently serviced & not a spec of dust on them, fully loaded, fully geared up, & mic'd. Helmets on while seated. This is not a drill. Be safe voting, and thereafter. pic.twitter.com/9bRpTX7IK0 — NoFreedomOfSpeech (@NoFreedomOfSpee) November 2, 2020

Shopping at Target, as the National Guard standby for security. Don’t see this everyday. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DA0titIq3K — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 2, 2020

Democrats have also suggested that they expect Trump supporters to engage in unrest if the President refuses to accept the election result.