Videos Show Baltimore Is a Rat-Infested Dump

A series of videos appear to validate President Trump’s recent claim that Baltimore is a “rodent infested mess.”

Trump slammed House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings as a “brutal bully” on Saturday, claiming the congressman’s Baltimore district is “FAR WORSE” and “more dangerous” than the southern border.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump said.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

The comments stirred controversy, with Democrats immediately labeling Trump’s words ‘racist‘.

However, a series of videos posted by African-American woman Kimberly Klacik of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee validate Trump’s claims.

It is so sad to see @VictorBlackwell & @CNN turn the light currently shining on #WestBaltimore into a race issue. This could result in a positive change. @RepCummings could help get his district in order. Listen to one of his constituents explain the "rats & rodents" problem. pic.twitter.com/LTG8AnT27x — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

Another video shows abandoned and broken-down homes, which Klacik asserts are also filled with rats.

He claims to care about children & their future, however in West Baltimore you will find abandoned homes on every block. Many filled with trash, rodents & homeless looking for shelter. Children live on these streets seen here. This district belongs to @RepCummings. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/8z7tfIHU0q — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2019

Another clip shows trash outside one of the homes where drug dealers hang out.

In another video from Kimberly Klacik, she goes into some of the broken down homes that have been abandoned where there is trash everywhere and where drug addicts hang out These are in areas near where children live pic.twitter.com/O4pR0G1gfJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

“Residents constantly call the city to remove trash, no one shows up for months. Rats & roaches are a problem in almost every home. Illegal immigrants at the border live in better conditions than Americans in West Baltimore. This is @RepCummings district,” tweeted Klacik.