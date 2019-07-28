Videos Show Baltimore Is a Rat-Infested Dump

A series of videos appear to validate President Trump’s recent claim that Baltimore is a “rodent infested mess.”
Trump slammed House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings as a “brutal bully” on Saturday, claiming the congressman’s Baltimore district is “FAR WORSE” and “more dangerous” than the southern border.
“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump said.
“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”
The comments stirred controversy, with Democrats immediately labeling Trump’s words ‘racist‘.
However, a series of videos posted by African-American woman Kimberly Klacik of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee validate Trump’s claims.
Summit.news reports: In one of the clips, a resident complains about the “rats & rodents” problem.
Another video shows abandoned and broken-down homes, which Klacik asserts are also filled with rats.
Another clip shows trash outside one of the homes where drug dealers hang out.
“Residents constantly call the city to remove trash, no one shows up for months. Rats & roaches are a problem in almost every home. Illegal immigrants at the border live in better conditions than Americans in West Baltimore. This is @RepCummings district,” tweeted Klacik.
Go easy on the rats… the system is about to crash… we will need the rats for protein soon enough….. LEAVE THE RATS ALONE….