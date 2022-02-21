A truck driver has been left fighting for his life after a gang of Ottawa police officers viciously beat him to a bloody pulp on Saturday.
Fox News’ Gregg Re shared the disturbing video on Twitter:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Information liberation reports: Canadian state media refused to cover the assault.
Police were filmed dragging another man behind a set of cars and viciously beating him while he was on the ground:
Trudeau took a knee for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd (whose death was broadcast all over Canadian state TV) but his own goons abusing peaceful protesters by mercilessly kneeing them is perfectly fine.
Police were also seen attacking citizens for filming them and threatening local business owners for supporting the peaceful protests.
On Friday, police on horseback trampled a man and a woman with a walker then accused their victims of exhibiting “assaultive behavior.”
Police claimed the woman with a walker threw a “bike” at them then had to change their story after their lies fell apart.
Ottawa police have pledged to vindictively prosecute all the peaceful protesters who took part in the demonstration, which was only deemed “illegal” by executive fiat.
“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely,” Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell said Saturday. “This investigation will go on for months to come.”
If the US was still the moral leader of the world, we’d be sanctioning Trudeau and Ottawa officials for human rights abuses. Instead, Biden ordered Trudeau to launch the crackdown!
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Video: Trucker Fighting for His Life after Ottawa Police Beat Him to Bloody Pulp - February 21, 2022
- Australian Police Begin Attacking Non-compliant Citizens with Directed Energy Weapons - February 21, 2022
- The Great Reset: World Economic Forum Unveils Global ‘Digital Identity’ Scheme - February 20, 2022