Video: ‘The Left Is a Death Cult’ Says Candace Owens

The Democratic party is a death cult according to American conservative political commentator and activist Candace Owens.
Owens says that the Left wants to glorify clinical obesity, promote abortion, and fearmonger over climate change.
Why is this?
It’s because they’re a death cult. To be part of the Left, you have to commit yourself to an obsession with death.
