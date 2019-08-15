VIDEO: Students Sign Petition To Ban ‘Oppressive’ White Stick Figure In ‘Walk’ Signals

In Campus Reform’s latest video, Campus Correspondent Ethan Cai asks students at George Washington University if they are willing to sign a petition calling for banning the iconic white stick figure in “walk” signals because they are “oppressive.” Most of the students are happy to join the “inclusive” and “woke” effort.

Part of the reason Campus Reform chose GW for its “offensive” and “oppressive” white walk signal guy petition is because of the students’ recent vote to “remove and replace” the university’s mascot, George the Colonial, which “is received as extremely offensive not only by students of the University, but the nation and world at large” because it “glorifies the act of systemic oppression,” a petition calling for its removal claimed.

The measure was passed in March by 54% of the students who voted.

DailyWire reports: In an attempt to test how deep concerns about “offense” and “oppression” go at GW, Campus Reform went undercover to the university to see if students would sign a new petition, this time calling for the banning of white stick figures in walk signals.

“As we students cross the street, we are told by the symbol of a white man when it is okay to cross,” Campus Reform’s faux petition reads. “Many students from diverse backgrounds, including individuals of color, gender fluid individuals, and LGBTQA+ individuals, feel oppressed by this.” Students who sign the petition are supposedly letting the university know that they “vehemently urge the University to consider changing the crosswalk signs.”

The result: many of the students, and even one university faculty member, are willing to put their signature on the phony petition.

While some students seem to be on board because the alternatives provided by Campus Reform are “so cute” and “lit,” most in the video made a point of saying they can “absolutely” see how someone would be offended by the “white man” telling them what to do and felt that changing the sign helped promote “diversity.”

One guy pushed back, however, saying he was “ideologically opposed” to the idea. Video below via Campus Reform:

As for that petition calling for the replacement of George the Colonnial, after declaring that the “negatively charged figure of colonials has too deep a connection to colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression,” the students who signed it offered the university some alternatives, including “Hippos,” “Revolutionaries,” or “Riverhorses.”