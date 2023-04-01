Video Shows Undercover Police Officers Posing As Rioters on J6

Newly released footage shot by police on Jan. 6 shows an undercover officer admitting he’s going to infiltrate the MAGA crowd dressed as an Antifa terrorist.

“We go undercover as Antifa in the crowd,” one officer is heard instructing another officer as police mobilized outside the Capitol before the crowd had pushed past barricades.

Undercover officer seems to state, “… we go undercover as antifa in the crowd…” on January 6. pic.twitter.com/mzJdOlgmPz — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) March 30, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Investigative Twitter users attempted to identify the officer by the number visible on his badge.

Better image pic.twitter.com/3zfQh77132 — Right 2 Think (@R2Think) March 30, 2023

While the context of the officer’s comment is unclear, the damning footage lends credence to MAGA conservatives’ claims that Antifa militants had infiltrated the crowd — and it’s possible some of the black-clad, face-masked officers could be behind staging violence and breaking into the Capitol that day.

See videos of other “Antifa” sightings on Jan. 6 below:

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of ANTIFA IN BLACK CLAD attempting to break into the capitol while Trump supporters attempt to protect the building..



WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN.. pic.twitter.com/GWGvxag6Fp — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 8, 2023

LOTS of infiltrators and agitators were present at the Capitol on January 6th.



It’s all connected.



The majority of these people were planted to cause destruction, chaos, and death.



pic.twitter.com/QRQNC9oHtt — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 13, 2021

JUST IN: Video from J6 emerges of undercover MPD officer being warned by Trump supporters that ANTIFA is all over the place..



Office responds ‘that’s why we’re here’.. pic.twitter.com/SbGVGfvZIL — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 25, 2023

Antifa changing into MAGA clothes on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/pRJrxmiHea — MAGA Florida Real Estate (@paulholbrook5) January 19, 2023

The video seemingly contradicts claims by the mainstream media and even then-GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy in the wake of Jan. 6, where they outright denied Antifa’s involvement in the riot.

Leaked footage earlier this week also showed undercover DC Metropolitan police officers shoving Trump supporters toward the Capitol building and helping them climb scaffolding, shouting, “Go, go, go!” “Help them up!” and “Push them up!”

New footage from January 6th shows a DC metro cop encouraging people to go towards the Capitol and helps people climb the scaffolding. "Go, Go, Go." "Help them up. "Push them up". pic.twitter.com/yeaGiSmW7D — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 25, 2023

The latest jaw-dropping video adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was instigated and provocateured by police and/or outside groups.