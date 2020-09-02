Video Showing Top Democrats Demanding ‘Unrest In The Streets’ and ‘Uprisings Across The Country’ Goes Viral

Democrat leaders call for “unrest,” “uprisings,” violence and harassment of President Donald Trump’s supporters on America’s streets in a new video going viral on social media networks.

Shocked by disastrous polls, Democrat leaders are now attempting to distance themselves from the summer of unrest and violence across America. But the viral video proves that top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, have been demanding social “unrest in the streets” and “uprisings all over the country” from their supporters for years.

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

Nancy Pelosi features prominently in the video, referring to elected Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and demanding “uprisings all over the country.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the speaker said last week.

“And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right [at] 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote, with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this,” Pelosi continued.

“It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state,” she declared.

In June 2018, Pelosi lamented, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.

“And maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

In another clip in the video, far-left “Squad“ member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) calls for “unrest in the streets.”

“This is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities — hold them accountable,” Rep. Pressley said last month.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up.”

“You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives,” she stressed.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden also features in the video, claiming that he would have beaten the hell out of Donald Trump if he had the chance.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said.

Rep. Maxine Waters also stars in the video compilation.

In 2018, Waters told supporters to harass anyone from the Trump administration.

“No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep! … God is on our side!” Waters chanted.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,”Waters demanded.