Video: Shirley Temples Admits Hollywood Is Run by Elite Pedophiles

Shirley Temple, one of Hollywood’s most iconic child actors, admitted to CNN that Hollywood is run by elite pedophiles in an explosive newly resurfaced video.

A 1988 clip recirculating on social media shows Temple on CNN’s “Larry King Live” blowing the whistle on Hollywood pedophilia.

“When I left Fox, I went to MGM for one picture — thank goodness only one. And when I got there with my mother, we were separated. She went into the office of Louis B. Mayer, and I went into the office of Arthur Freed,” she began.

Infowars.com reports: “He was going to talk to me about a movie he wanted to put me in. I’m 12 years old. And I thought he was a producer, but instead he was an exhibitor. And I’d never seen anyone naked before, except myself, so I had no clue about what was happening.”

“So, it struck me so funny. I laughed at him, and I laughed uproariously, I had tears, you know. And he got infuriated, he said, ‘Out! Out! Out! Go!’”

She said she learned the same thing happened to her mother upon reuniting with her after the “meeting.”

“I went down and met her in the lobby of the administration building. She came out very quietly from Louis B. Mayer’s office. And we walked hand in hand silently to the car, which was unusual. We got in the car, driving home I said, ‘Mom, you won’t believe what happened to me.’ And I told her what happened and she got kind of quiet and she said, ‘Well, you don’t know what happened to me.’

“We both decided we didn’t like MGM much, it was better at Fox,” she added with a laugh.

Temple also detailed her disturbing encounter with Arthur Freed in her autobiography.

“Temple wrote in her autobiography that on her first visit to MGM, she met one of the studio’s producers, Arthur Freed. During a private meeting, Freed unzipped his trousers and exposed himself to her, saying, “I have something made just for you.” She responded by giggling nervously, and he threw her out of his office. Freed went on to produce films such as Annie Get Your Gun (1950) and Singin’ In The Rain (1953),” Ranker.com reported.

Ranker.com went on to explain how Temple was constantly fighting off Hollywood pedophiles during her brief film career:

For the entirety of her brief film career, Temple was forced to fight off sexual predators, as she was regularly groped, threatened, and terrorized by men. After she rebuked one Hollywood producer for his advances, he responded, “Look, I’m going to be a big executive. We’re going to have to get along… What I had in mind was just a workplace formality.” “It may be in your contract, but not mine,” she replied. “Sex is like a glass of water,” the man she simply refers to as “Wizard” continued. “You get thirsty, you drink. You want sex, you have it.”

Temple died in 2014 at 85 years old.

Watch Temple’s full interview: