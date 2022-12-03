Video: Satanic Witch Screams ‘BALENCIAGA’ Before Being Burned in American Horror Story

A recently resurfaced video makes the already disturbing Balenciaga pedo-gate scandal even more sinister.
The video making the rounds on Twitter shows a witch being burned alive in a 2017 scene taken from the show American Horror Story.
As the Satanic witch is being burned at the stake she let’s out a blood curdling scream, yelling “BALENCIAGA”.
Watch:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The scene from American Horror Story was filmed back in 2017, years before satanic imagery within Balenciaga ad campaigns were exposed.
Here is the online explanation at the time.
EW reported:
On the season finale of American Horror Story: Coven, Myrtle Snow (Francis Conroy) walked into the desert in a flowing floor-length crimson dress, presented herself at the stake, and cried out “Balenciaga!” before going up in flames.
We know why Myrtle’s last word was Balenciaga, but was the dress she was wearing when she met her demise from the French fashion label?
Nope.
We asked AHS costume designer Lou Eyrich to tell us what Myrtle wore — and why it wasn’t Balenciaga — and the significance of her final frock. Read on for the answers.
“The dress is from Carolina Herrera. Our key costumer found it online,” Eyrich explained. “Ryan Murphy wanted Myrtle to go out in style and asked that she be in a red gown. We wanted a dramatic dress that would really stand out in the quarry.”
So why weren’t Myrtle’s last words “Carolina Herreraaaaaaaa!” since that’s what she was wearing?
“In my opinion, the dress Myrtle was wearing and the fact that she yelled ‘Balenciaga!’ were never meant to be related,” Eyrich said. “[Her last word] was just her tribute to all things couture.”
Balenciaga’s brand itself is named after its founder Cristóbal Balenciaga.
Balenciaga in their controversial child BDSM bear photo shoot also just happened to use yellow caution tape to spell their brand Baalenciaga.
Screenrant claims producer Ryan Murphy made the character scream Balenciaga out of humor.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
