VIDEO: People See ‘Something Evil’ Chase Them Moments Before Dropping Dead From COVID Jab

People who are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from the COVID jabs are seeing ‘something evil’ before they drop dead, according to a disturbing report.

Countries around the world are seeing sharp increases in health issues since people were coerced into getting the COVID vaccine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In the video below, from the 46:00 mark onwards, fully jabbed people are shown moments before their deaths.

According to reports, beginning at the 48:00 mark, the people dropping dead look like they see something “evil”:

Remember how I was talking about in the last video about folks turning and seeing things. They see things whenever they collapse and die or collapse and end up in the hospital. It’s almost like they see something evil chasing them and then they spin around and you can see in this video they always seem to go into the same position. There are feet stretched out, they’re arms stretched out.

Watch: