Video: Non-Black Couple Dragged From Car and Shot Dead by Mob of Black Men in Chicago

June 21, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Couple dragged from car and shot dead by black men in Chicago
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A man was shot dead and his girlfriend critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park, Chicago.

The shooting took place as people were leaving Chicago’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which people from all over the country attend.

The victims had a large Puerto Rican flag waving from their car when they were ambushed by a mob of black men and dragged from the car and shot.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Police say the couple was “ambushed” by “up to three males.”

ABC 7 reports that “the man was rushed to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified. The woman was struck in the neck and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.”

WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC:

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)