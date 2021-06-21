Video: Non-Black Couple Dragged From Car and Shot Dead by Mob of Black Men in Chicago

A man was shot dead and his girlfriend critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park, Chicago.
The shooting took place as people were leaving Chicago’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which people from all over the country attend.
The victims had a large Puerto Rican flag waving from their car when they were ambushed by a mob of black men and dragged from the car and shot.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Police say the couple was “ambushed” by “up to three males.”
ABC 7 reports that “the man was rushed to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified. The woman was struck in the neck and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.”
WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC:
No arrests have been announced at this time.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Black Crowd Cheers As White Woman Is Beaten to a Bloody Pulp at Juneteenth Riot - June 21, 2021
- New Zealand Enters Biological Male Into Women’s Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Team - June 21, 2021
- Biden’s IRS Denies Christian Group Tax-Exempt Status: ‘Jesus Is Affiliated With Republican Party’ - June 21, 2021