Video: Non-Black Couple Dragged From Car and Shot Dead by Mob of Black Men in Chicago

A man was shot dead and his girlfriend critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park, Chicago.

The shooting took place as people were leaving Chicago’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which people from all over the country attend.

The victims had a large Puerto Rican flag waving from their car when they were ambushed by a mob of black men and dragged from the car and shot.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Police say the couple was “ambushed” by “up to three males.”

ABC 7 reports that “the man was rushed to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified. The woman was struck in the neck and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.”

WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC:

This is a racist attack. This is what MSM will never talk about because it doesn't fit their narrative.



Puerto Rican's (see flag) pulled out of their vehicle and shot by Black attackers.



Latino -vs- Black is a common cultural conflict. https://t.co/UNsYFk6ikC — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 20, 2021

Humboldt Park #Chicago last night. A Latino couple displaying a Puerto Rican flag on their car was pulled out of their car and shot.

At least 21 people were shot in #Chicago overnight so far and the weekend is not over. @chicagosmayor @LoriLightfoot shame on you! pic.twitter.com/uvtlGhZKHo — Lourdes Ubieta (@lourdesubieta) June 20, 2021

No arrests have been announced at this time.