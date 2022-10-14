VIDEO: Nasty Nancy Threatens To Punch President Trump Unconscious

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch President Trump unconscious on Jan. 6 2021, according to a new video leaked by CNN.

“It’s very dangerous what he’s doing,” says a voice off-camera. “He’s getting all these people to show up and protest, stop the steal. He’s putting all these crazy ideas in their head.”

Toddstarnes.com reports: In the video, Trump says, “We’re going walk down to the Capitol” to protest election certification.

An aide to Pelosi states that she’s learned the Secret Service has dissuaded Trump from appearing at the Capitol because of safety concerns.

“They told him they don’t have the resources to protect him here,” the aide says. “So at the moment, he is not coming. But that could change.”

“I hope he comes,” the Speaker says. “I want to punch him out.”

“Oh wow, I would pay to see that,” the aide says.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Pelosi continues. “For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m gonna be happy.”

Just in case you are wondering, it is indeed a federal crime to threaten a president.

Threatening the president of the United States is a federal felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. It consists of knowingly and willfully mailing or otherwise making “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict great bodily harm upon the president of the United States.”

