Video: Joe Biden Asks Handlers ‘Where the Hell Is the President?’

In another display of his declining cognitive abilities, Joe Biden admitted Friday that he often wonders where the President of the United States is.

Biden was speaking at the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting when he suddenly declared “Every time I hear ‘the president of the United States,’ I look around and say ‘Where the hell is he?’”

Biden: "Every time I hear 'the president of the United States,' I look around and say 'Where the hell is he?'" pic.twitter.com/qpzZalgyUW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2023

Summit.news reports: Biden also didn’t appear to know what was going on:

BIDEN: "I'm going to be quiet, right?" pic.twitter.com/OgOzG1XLy2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2023

At other times he floundered and mixed up things he did 14 years ago with his Presidency:

Biden: "We passed a little thing that was a trillion, 800 billion dollars called the Recovery Act [in response to the pandemic]."



The Recovery Act was passed by the Obama/Biden admin in 2009 in response to the recession. pic.twitter.com/nPczO3yG15 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2023

Every time he’s speaking now something like this happens.

As we highlighted earlier in the week, close to two thirds of Democrats don’t want to see a second Joe Biden term, a massive decline of 15 percent in just three months, according to a new poll.