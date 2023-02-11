Video: Joe Biden Asks Handlers ‘Where the Hell Is the President?’

February 11, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
In another display of his declining cognitive abilities, Joe Biden admitted Friday that he often wonders where the President of the United States is.

Biden was speaking at the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting when he suddenly declared “Every time I hear ‘the president of the United States,’ I look around and say ‘Where the hell is he?’”

Summit.news reports: Biden also didn’t appear to know what was going on:

At other times he floundered and mixed up things he did 14 years ago with his Presidency:

Every time he’s speaking now something like this happens.

As we highlighted earlier in the week, close to two thirds of Democrats don’t want to see a second Joe Biden term, a massive decline of 15 percent in just three months, according to a new poll.

