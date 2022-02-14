VIDEO: Insider Caught Opening Magnetic Doors at East Side of Capitol on Jan. 6

An insider working at the US Capitol opened a set of electronically controlled magnetic locked doors, allowing January 6 protestors to pour inside, according to newly uncovered video.

According to testimony from a US Marine veteran who worked overseas at a US embassy, the doors at the Capitol were deliberately unlocked on the day of the protests.

Retired Marine: We’re on the top level now – about 15 feet from the doors just before they opened up. People are yelling and screaming. Everyone’s cheering, all kind of stuff. It’s chaotic. But we’re just kind of there. And then all of the sudden the doors open up from the inside. I have a picture taken about two seconds before the doors opened. And then I have a picture taken about six seconds later and the doors were open. Jim Hoft: And they were not opened from the outside? Retired Marine: They were opened from the inside. Now one of the stories I read recently was that some Marine, some Marine Major, went inside and managed to run around and open up the doors. And I think that was on your website, as well. But here’s what I can tell you about magnetic locks. If a door is locked by a mag lock it cannot be opened from the outside or the inside unless the person controlling that door opens that door by turning off the magnetic lock which those doors according to the photos I took are equipped with. Jim Hoft: Holy cow! That’s really big news there! Retired Marine: Now these magnetic locks, I worked in the American embassy overseas. They are very, very strong. Jim Hoft: I’m sure and they, you would think at the US Capitol they would have top security there. Retired Marine: Now to give you an idea how strong they are, you could tie a chain to the handlebars of the door and tie it onto a truck. And you can take off with the truck and it is probably going to rip the door handles off but it is not going to open that door. The only way those doors can be opened if they want to be opened is from inside a security booth that is also equipped with a magnetic lock. Jim Hoft: Has this ever been reported? Retired Marine: Not that I’ve heard of. Jim Hoft: Oh my God, this is really big! Retired Marine: If those magnetic locks had been engaged, in other words, if Capitol Police did not want people opening that door. Now I can understand they might say, “We had police outside so we didn’t want to engage them.” If they did not want those magnetic locks open, there is NOTHING, nothing, no person, no group of people, no hundreds of people who could have opened those doors. No one. Unless the Capitol Police wanted those doors open. As soon as those doors were open, I was lifted off my feet. There was a forward momentum.

The Gateway Pundit altered the voice quality at the request of this witness.

MORE– We received this follow-up email from a reader on magnetic doors. A fire alarm set off from the inside — which did not happen — can also unlock the doors.

Information on magnetic locks. Magnetic locks are strong. But according to safety, mag locked doors must have an egress option in case of fire or emergency exit. Therefore there are 2 options to allow mag locked doors to open. One is fire alarm. If fire alarm goes off, mag locks will unlock if wired correctly. The second option is a REX sensor. (Request to exit). Rex sensor is an interior ceiling mounted (normally) proximity sensor.

Both of these options involve someone on the inside.

Free State Kansas recently published video of the magnetic doors being opened from the inside of the US Capitol.

It is clear the doors were open from the inside.

Earlier this month Defense Attorney Jonathon Moseley confirmed in his letter to corrupt federal prosecutors that the magnetic Columbus Doors were opened from the inside on January 6, 2021.

It was all a setup.

The Epoch Times reported:

Kelly Meggs and other members of the Oath Keepers could not have done one of the major things of which they are accused by federal prosecutors: force their way into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021, through the famous Columbus Doors, a defense attorney says. The two sets of historic doors that lead into the Rotunda were opened by someone on the inside, and not his client, says defense attorney Jonathon Moseley. Department of Justice video widely circulated on Twitter this week shows a man trying to open the inner doors by leaning against them, before turning around as if listening to someone, then returning to the entrance and opening the left door for protesters. “The outer doors cast from solid bronze would require a bazooka, an artillery shell or C4 military-grade explosives to breach,” Moseley wrote in a letter to federal prosecutors. “That of course did not happen. You would sooner break into a bank vault than to break the bronze outer Columbus Doors.” The 20,000-pound Columbus Doors that lead into the Rotunda on the east side of the U.S. Capitol are secured by magnetic locks that can only be opened from the inside using a security code controlled by Capitol Police, Moseley wrote in an eight-page memo. “Imagine how the prosecution will prove at trial what cannot be proven because it is not true,” Moseley wrote to prosecutors Jeffrey S. Nestler and Kathryn Leigh Rakoczy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

