Video: Former UK Official Caught Boasting COVID-19 “Quite Useful” in Culling Elderly

A former Scottish government official has been filmed discussing how the coronavirus will be “quite useful” in taking NHS bed blockers out of the system.

June Andrews is a professor in dementia studies, and served for years as Director of the Centre for Change and Innovation for the Scottish government.

“If you’re on the board of a care home company, a pandemic is one of things you think about as a potential damage to your business because of the number of older people it’s going to take out of the system. Curiously, ripping off the sticking plaster, in a hospital that has 92 delayed discharges, a pandemic would be quite useful because your hospital would work because these people would be taken out of the system,” she can be heard saying in a new video released by the Daily Mail.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As if that’s not enough, “Professor” Andrews has been doubling down on her sentiments, as the Telegraph reports:

But Prof Andrews told BBC Radio Scotland her remarks were “not callous” but “actually truthful” and argued that NHS workers were “on their knees.” Although she said she was “really sorry this has upset people”, she insisted: “I am a friend to older people and have worked for their rights and to take care of them all my professional life.” “I was asking the question about what the politicians expect to happen. Do they expect the old people to just disappear? Instead they should work on a strategy to care for them as they deserve,” she said. But Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive, said: “The sweeping suggestion that the deaths of vulnerable, older people would be convenient because it would make life easier for hospitals is breathtakingly callous. “It only serves to exploit the situation the nation faces with coronavirus outbreak and is wholly unwelcome.” He added: “These people’ she casts aside are mothers, brothers, grandparents and friends. Imagine if it was you or someone close to you in this position.”

