Video: Flight Full of Patriots Chant ‘Traitor’ to RINO Romney

Mitt Romney was met with a plane full of angry Trump supporters on Tuesday, who chanted “traitor” as he boarded the flight to DC.

Flights full of patriots across the nation were heading to the massive Stop the Steal rallies throughout Tuesday.

As anti-Trump Romney boarded the plane, a chant of “traitor” erupted after a woman requested that passengers let the RINO Senator know what they really think. WATCH:

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5 — Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden, Mitt Romney,” a woman shouted. “You don’t listen to your constituents!”

Romney has said that efforts to challenge the election results are an “egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some,” and said that it “dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic.”

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” Romney claimed.

Romney also said that the election being stolen is a “false rumor.”