Video: Fauci Promises ‘There Will Be Another DEADLIER Pandemic Soon’

Anthony Fauci has promised that will be another deadlier pandemic very soon, and has warned that Americans will need to be locked down even harder than before.

During an appearance at a townhall discussion at James Madison University with Jim Acosta earlier this week, Fauci declared that “there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic.”

Wouldn’t be a surprise if they pulled that shit again. Except this time we ain’t locking down and they can fuck off — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 6, 2023

Summit.news reports: He added that it could be “next year”.

Well, he would know, given that he directly funded the last one.

Research that could cause the next pandemic is already firmly in the works.

Fauci was previously spot on in 2017 when he predicted “a surprise outbreak”: