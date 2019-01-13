Video: Elite Child Sex Ring Survivor Tells Her Story

A former child rape victim who says she was abused by high-profile businessmen, politicians and Hollywood celebrities has bravely spoken out about her horrific ordeal in a new interview.

Anneke Lucas claims she was victim of Satanic sex abuse in an elite Belgian pedophile ring since the age of six.

Collective-evolution.com reports: What makes it all the more remarkable that Anneke Lucas was removed from the butcher’s block mere moments before she would be killed was the fact that those in the network who knew her as intelligent, defiant, and powerful–even at the age of eleven–must have had some concerns that at some point, she may recover enough from her trauma to expose the network and its heinous Satanic practices.

After all, she had been trained to understand the nature of the desires of these men, desires that she came to see as grounded in childhood trauma and the inability on the part of these men to grow up emotionally or to feel any real connection with others. The video clip below describes a portion of the training she was forced to go through:

Her Escape

One could argue that her knowledge and her innate psychic strength was ultimately, if indirectly, what saved her. One of her last perpetrators, a young man who had both been intensely intimate and immensely violent with her over the course of an atypical year-long relationship, was done with her. The perpetrator she called ‘the gangster’ felt their engagement had ‘reached its zenith,’ and indicated that she shouldn’t look to him for any help. He welcomed whatever fate the network, who no longer had any use for her, now had in store for her. In response to his indignation, Anneke was able to look at him defiantly and somehow enter into a ‘psychic lock’ with him in which she angrily projected the thought ‘I don’t need you!’ As Anneke explains more vividly in the interview, this experience seemed to have a noticeable emotional impact on him.

However, by this time Anneke had already been ushered to a handler, the sadistic ‘butcher’ who would perform the final act. Anneke was put on a butcher’s block that was blackened by the blood of the many children that had come before her. She began getting tortured by young children who were being forced to participate against their natural instincts with small implements like fish hooks and penknives. The handler had just ordered a young boy to retrieve a cleaver to chop her foot off, and this is what happened next:

“…and then the door opened, and I’m thinking, now there’s the boy with the cleaver, now they’re going to hack off my foot, but it was somebody else, it was one of the friends of the Boss, who said ‘It’s over.’ And the handler was in disbelief, he said ‘No, you can’t be serious.’ He [Boss’ friend] said, ‘Yup, that’s it. You can all go.’ And the handler said ‘She’s gonna give us trouble.’ He had no power there, so he and the children left…

I was taken to an office, there was the Boss of the network, the gangster, the friend who had stopped the–who was like a lawyer type–and the girl, she was there, this girl was maybe 9 years old, 8 or 9, I think 9, I hadn’t seen her before, but I remember what she looks like. Now, the Boss of the network starts to speak, and he says ‘You know, so you were saved, you were let go, but we don’t just do that here, you can’t just leave, someone has to die. So,’ he said, ‘is it going to be you, or is it going to be her?’ And that was the girl.”

What happened from this truly life and death choice she was forced to make is a most extraordinary set of experiences that saw Anneke get through this final ordeal and on a path to freedom. I feel you will only be able to get a full understanding of these experiences by listening to Anneke describe them in the interview. Suffice it to say here that the only reason that she even had the chance to be free at all was because she had evoked some true connection with the perpetrator she called ‘the gangster,’ who would pay dearly for his ‘sign of weakness’ within the network, as she describes here:

“I noticed that the gangster had always gotten a lot of respect and I noticed that they were sort of derisive of him, not caring so much about him, they were sort of laughing at him, and I immediately noticed the difference…I overheard men saying that he had sold his life, and for what? For that little whore? And I just started to question him and I realized that he made a deal while I was being tortured, he made a deal with the Boss that he was going to work for them, work for him, as his left-hand man or whatever, he was going to be at his service so he lost his power in the network because he became a servant of the Boss, for my life.”

Her Healing Journey

Anneke tells us that any sign of compassion or humanity is seen as a sign of weakness within the network. The perpetrator who had made a deal to save Anneke’s life, as it turns out, was killed not so long after. But it was not before he had given Anneke a list of what she needed to do in order to survive–how and where she should live, what she should do, and what she should not do, with particular emphasis on the point that ‘you should never speak about the network. If you ever say anything then we’re going to come after you. And we’re going to find you and kill you.’

Ironically, speaking about her very experiences in the network, years later and in the private chambers of a trusted therapist, at first, was the start of Anneke’s healing journey. She had moved from Belgium to France, then London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and then back to New York, when she met a psychotherapist that would help her change her life.

I found a therapist who, even though she didn’t, she wasn’t an expert in this kind of work, she was open, and I started to, I started to get into the feeling, the feelings, from the horror, the horror of certain things that I’d witnessed and that I’d experienced, but it was mostly the horror, the pain with mostly for others, not so much for myself, it was for the other children. And the betrayal, because I was so attached to these father figures.

And so, to move from the perspective that they were my father and that they were this person who loved me so much, to move from that perspective of the child to the perspective of the adult, who sees the abuse and who takes everything into consideration, that is the journey of healing: from the child’s perspective, to connect with all the feelings that have had to be split off in order to keep that image alive of that person and then these split-off feelings, they have their own life, disconnected from the source, and then you know I was constantly in some kind of part of my trauma story, always re-experiencing these feelings but not really connected, so with the therapy and the specific connecting of the feelings with the original cause, when that happened, when I was grieving in therapy for what had actually happened, first of all I knew that it had happened, I didn’t have to wonder if it was real or not, and I also knew a lot more, because I understood, I was learning everything I saw, everything that I had done before, that was separate, you know, how these feelings had gone into other places, and I was seeing how I had been repeating these, and I was seeing how I was now different, actually cellularly different, from the integration that was occurring, that I didn’t just feel more whole, but I was actually a different person looking out of different eyes, and people were responding differently to me.

As one will note by the candor and equanimity with which Anneke Lucas speaks as she describes her experiences of extreme darkness and light, she is the model of a person who has found a path to healing that can serve as an inspiration to us all.