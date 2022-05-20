Video: Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

A witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women.

Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman.

“I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded.

Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions.

“Yes,” Arrambide answered.

These people are literally insane.

Summit.news reports: During the same hearing, Bishop asked another Democratic witness, reproductive healthcare Dr. Yashica Robinson, what a woman is.

Robinson responded “I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things we do, and so the reason why I use ‘she’ and ‘her’ pronouns is because I understand there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way, and I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way that they desire not to be called.”

Rep. Dan Bishop to Dr. Yashica Robinson: "You're a medical doctor. What's a woman?"



"I'm a woman," she replies. pic.twitter.com/KEH4ngYijk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2022

Biological male human beings cannot get pregnant, have babies or have abortions. Those who claim it is possible are either unaware of basic biological realities, or are engaging in anti-scientific disinformation.