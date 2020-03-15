Video: Crazy Joe Wonders off Camera During Live Town Hall

March 15, 2020
Joe Biden caught walking off camera during live town hall event

Joe Biden held a virtual town hall via a Facebook video on Friday, and it was a total disaster.

First, Biden got confused and temporarily forgot when he would be president if he won the election.

Then he wandered off camera as he was discussing the Amazon forest burning and how if he were president he would offer $20 billion to protect agriculture internationally.

Campaign officials immediately slapped a logo on the screen.

WATCH:

