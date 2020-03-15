Video: Crazy Joe Wonders off Camera During Live Town Hall

Joe Biden held a virtual town hall via a Facebook video on Friday, and it was a total disaster.

First, Biden got confused and temporarily forgot when he would be president if he won the election.

Joe Biden has no idea when he would be president:



"But even I can't do that for another two year, another year, between now and November. Or actually January." pic.twitter.com/UO1EbpElRe — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 14, 2020

Then he wandered off camera as he was discussing the Amazon forest burning and how if he were president he would offer $20 billion to protect agriculture internationally.

Campaign officials immediately slapped a logo on the screen.

WATCH: