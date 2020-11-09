Video: BLM Terrorists Harass Restaurant Customers During Michigan Protest

A Black Lives Matter mob marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night, terrorizing them as they quietly ate their meals.

Protestors shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” as diners looked on in horror.

“Out of the restaurants, and into the streets!” Protesters chant as they march past diners at outdoor patios in Ann Arbor #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/WqVjVafQ2x — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 8, 2020

Marching with ACAB signs past outdoor diners in Ann Arbor #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/jwXKuCtMzu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: One older gentleman stood to express his displeasure with the marchers. Someone shouted “Sit down, grandpa,” Gutenschwager reported.

Protesters yell “Sit down, grandpa” at one diner that tried voicing his displeasure with them marching through #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/r76ukllWfo — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protesters continued down the street and passed a police car while shouting, “power to the people.”

Protesters march past cop cars in Ann Arbor, hundreds out in the streets for Black Lives Matter and Aura Rosser #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/8R9biXYHyc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protesters yelled, “How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” for Ann Arbor Police Department.

“How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” chants through downtown Ann Arbor tonight #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/1m0UUNnKIy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protests came on the sixth anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Aura Rosser, Gutenschwager stated.