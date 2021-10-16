VIDEO: Biden Touches Child’s Nipple While Touring Daycare Center

During a visit to a daycare center in Connecticut this week, President Joe Biden was captured on camera touching the chest and nipple of a young girl.

President Biden paid a visit to a daycare center for children in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday where he promoted the childcare policies of his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“When I talked to all your folks out in the playground, I joked that everyone knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they like me, that’s why maybe I like them.”

During an interaction with several of the young kids playing outside, Biden appeared to touch a girl’s chest with his thumb before hugging the child from behind.

The first video was taken directly from the C-SPAN Twitter account, which released the interaction Friday afternoon. The video clip can also be seen directly on the C-SPAN website.

The next video is taken directly from the C-SPAN original video and zoomed in. In the same clip, National File slowed the footage down and played it several times in reverse for readers’ clarification.

This would not be the first time Biden was alleged to have touched the nipple of a young child on C-SPAN. As National File reported in July, the niece of Senator Steve Daines reportedly confirmed that Biden had pinched her chest on January 3, 2015 at her uncle’s swearing-in ceremony when she was just 8 years of age.

Earlier this summer, the President raised eyebrows when he twice brought up the notion of “sucking the blood of children” without prompt, as National File reported: