VIDEO: Beto Vows to Forcefully Confiscate Some Firearms If Elected President

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke says he plans to enact “red flag laws” and forcefully confiscate AK-47’s and AR-15’s if he’s elected President.

“And more importantly and politically difficult to say, buy those weapons of war back — mandate that — not voluntarily. Let’s be clear with our fellow Americans. No place for an AK-47 or an AR-15 on the streets of our communities,” Beto said during an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday.

WATCH:

Profanity is not the f-bomb. What is profane is a 17 month-old baby being shot in the face. pic.twitter.com/mUuK12Rxbp — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports On Saturday, a reporter asked Beto in Charlottesville how he’d reassure people afraid the government would take their assault weapons away.

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” he said. If you own an AK-47 or AR-15, “you’ll have to sell them to the government.”

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” he said. If you own an AK-47 or AR-15, “you’ll have to sell them to the government.” — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) August 31, 2019

Someone tell “Beto” that the government can’t buy back something they never owned in the first place.

We need to buy back every single assault weapon. https://t.co/06UhoUGrzD — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

Make no mistake, Democrats hate the 2nd Amendment and they all want to confiscate firearms. Beto is just honest about his plans.

