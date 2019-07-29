Video: Baltimore’s Democrat Mayor Complains About “Rats, Dead Animals”

A resurfaced clip from last year show Baltimore’s Democratic mayor complaining about “rats” and “dead animals” in part of the city.

As the media continue to portray President Trump’s tweets about Baltimore as “racist“, a 2018 clip featuring Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh appears to validate much of what Trump has said.

Pugh made the remarks during a Fox 45 segment while touring a Baltimore neighborhood.

As she tours the neighborhood, she says: “What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down. … Whoa, you can smell the rats. … Whew, Jesus. … Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals.”

WATCH:

FLASHBACK: Fox 45 news report in September 2018 with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh: Mayor Pugh: "What the hell? We should just take all this shit down.” "Whoa, you can smell the rats." pic.twitter.com/BqhsL2Dsx7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019

Dailywire.com reports: The viral video clip came in response to media figures and Democrats falsely claiming that the president’s tweets on Saturday were racist. Nowhere in Trump’s tweets did he refer to race as he called out the poor living conditions inside Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (MD) district.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump tweeted. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump continued: “Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”