Video: 10-Inch Clot Removed From Live Vaccinated Person – Doctors Baffled

A disturbingly large 10-inch blood clot was removed from a live vaccinated person, leaving doctors baffled and concerned.
The discovery was reported Christmas Day by entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, who sent the specimen to a lab for further research.
Infowars.com reports: “10” clot removed from LIVE person who was vaxxed,” Kirsch wrote on Twitter, asking, “Anyone ever seen this before vax rolled out??”
In a subsequent update, Kirsch noted the 10-inch long blood clot was “Sent for analysis and SILENCE.”
“I would love to know what the pathology lab thought of that monster,” commented one Twitter user. “As in… what is it? Looks more like a parasite than a clot.”
“They are SILENT,” Kirsch replied to the user.
The clot reported by Kirsch appears similar to ones observed by morticians and embalmers who have been noting strange long fibrous clots coming from the cadavers of vaccinated patients.
Speaking to the Dr. Drew show earlier this month, Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole discussed the fibrous “foot-long blood clots” taken out of autopsy patients, describing, “What there is is unusual amounts of collected proteins…there are unusual combinations of proteins that make these very difficult for the body to dissolve.”
Natural News founder Mike Adams brought incredible samples of the long rubberband-like blood clots to the Infowars studio earlier this year.
Infowars will continue to follow the eerie blood clot saga and report any updates from Mr. Kirsch or other scientific observers.
