VICTORY IN SIGHT: Second Georgia County Finds Thousands More Votes, Mostly for Trump

A second county in Georgia has found a memory card with thousands of uncounted votes, the majority of which are for President Trump.

“Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office describes what happened in Fayette County: There were votes that had been scanned and were on a memory card, but the issue was that they hadn’t been uploaded,” 11Alive News reported.

“He said it was more easily discoverable than the issue in Floyd County, because they were able to see that the number of people who were checked in on the early voting file in Fayette was higher than the number of people there was in the county’s reported vote total.”

Trump won Fayette County by 19 points in 2016 and is up by 6 points in this election, according to The New York Times.

Dailywire.com reports: Daily Beast reporter Sam Brodey wrote on Twitter: “GA elections spox @GabrielSterling says the ongoing election audit confirmed 2,755 previously uncounted votes in Fayette County 1,577 for Trump 1,128 for Biden Biden’s statewide advantage in GA now down to 12,929.”

Just now: GA elections spox @GabrielSterling says the ongoing election audit confirmed 2,755 previously uncounted votes in Fayette County



1,577 for Trump

1,128 for Biden



Biden's statewide advantage in GA now down to 12,929 — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) November 17, 2020

Yesterday, thousands of additional votes were found on a memory card that had not been uploaded in Floyd County, where Trump is leading by more than 40 points.

The Daily Wire reported:

The recovered votes may also help out GOP Sen. David Perdue, who is roughly 14,000 votes away from securing 50% of the vote in his bid for reelection and avoiding a runoff against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff. “It’s very concerning,” Martin said. “But this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue. I’m glad the audit revealed it, and it’s important that all votes are counted.” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said the votes were missed because election workers failed to upload a memory card containing the votes into a ballot counting machine. The Floyd County discrepancy does not appear to be a widespread issue, the office of the secretary of state said.

“Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the new statewide election system for the state, said that the unofficial breakdown of ballots was 1,643 for Trump, 865 for Biden and 16 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen,” The Daily Wire reported separately. “The mistake happened because election officials reportedly missed uploading a memory card containing the votes to a ballot counting machine.”

Local reporter Jamie Dupree noted that he would be seeing a different reaction from people if the votes were found in Fulton County, which is a deep blue area.

“And we have a second county in Georgia where all the votes were not counted. Fayette County voted 53-46 for Trump,” Dupree said. “Just a thought again today….that if this was Fulton County finding uncounted votes, my Twitter mentions would be melting down. But when it’s two GOP counties (Floyd & Fayette), well it’s just a shrug of the shoulders.”