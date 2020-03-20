Victoria’s Secret Launches Transgender Lingerie Campaign as Owner Departs After Epstein Pedophilia Scandal

Victoria’s Secret has launched its spring campaign featuring transgender and plus-sized models, however potential customers will have to wait to purchase the new range after the lingerie brand announced that it’s closing both its physical and online stores due to the COVID-19 outbreak this week.

The new “Body by Victoria” campaign launched this week featuring Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model, and two plus-sizes models, Candice Huffine and Solange van Doorn, reports W Magazine.

Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model, features in the lingerie giant’s Spring campaign.

Breitbart report: The spring campaign marks a dramatic shift toward progressive feminism for Victoria’s Secret, which has been roiled by management changes in the past year. The lingerie brand parted ways with owner Les Wexner in February after he got caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein pedophilia scandal.

Last year, chief marketing officer Ed Razek stepped down after giving an interview in which he said Victoria’s Secret wouldn’t use transgender or plus-sized models.

His comments provoked a backlash in the fashion media, with some accusing him of misogyny and transphobia. Razek was also accused of sexual harassment by a number of models including Bella Hadid.

Victoria’s Secret launched its spring campaign this week only to announce days later that it is shuttering all U.S. and Canada stores due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company didn’t say when the stores would re-open.

The lingerie brand also said that its closing down its online store until March 29, though its said it will continue to pay associates impacted by the closure.