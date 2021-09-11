Victoria Premier Tells Australians To ‘Get On The Vaccines’ If You Want To ‘Get On The Beers’

The Premier of the state of Victoria has taken to social media to try and urge Australian citizens to ditch any skepticism of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine if they want restrictions to end…..and want to drink beer.

Dan Andrews posted a diagram on Twitter telling citizens to have the AstraZeneca jab, that many are are not willing to do because of the blood-clotting side effects.

Andrews posted the diagram on Friday, using the caption: “If you want to get on the beers, we’ve all got to get on the vaccines.”

If you want to get on the beers, we've all got to get on the vaccines. pic.twitter.com/3QsQw2ARKM — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 10, 2021

RT reports: The Venn diagram has a copy-and-paste image of a Victorian beer on one side and a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the other. In the middle crossover section is the label “things that are no good to us in the fridge.”

The label suggests that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be kept in storage unused, and that lockdowns will be eased only once the slow vaccination rollout improves.

Australia had originally only recommended AstraZeneca for its over 60s but it has since become advisable for younger ages, due to a national outbreak.

Australia’s health minister Greg Hunt has come under pressure this week for emails that allegedly show delays in talks with Pfizer last year for the supply of vaccines. The country invested heavily in the unpopular AstraZeneca early this year and has had a supply shortage of other dosages.