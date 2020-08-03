Victoria Declares ‘State Of Disaster’ With Stage 4 Lockdown & Overnight Curfew In Melbourne

Australia’s Victoria has declared a ‘state of disaster’ and locked down millions in Melbourne

Draconian new rules were introduced to control a growing coronavirus outbreak in its second-biggest city Melbourne on Sunday

Shops, factories and other non-essential businesses will be shut down as authorities fight a second wave of coronavirus.

The measures include an overnight curfew for the city’s five million residents after an earlier lockdown failed to contain the pandemic.

The restrictions on businesses is expected to cause shortages of meat across the city and call centres will also shut down in a blow to those trying to work from home

Mail Online reports: Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday announced thousands more businesses would also have to shut down from Thursday as 429 more cases were diagnosed.

Thirteen more Victorians also lost their lives overnight, bringing the state’s total to 136 and Australia’s to 221.

‘I never thought I’d find myself in a position where I’d have to ask people not to go to work,’ Mr Andrews admitted.

‘There is significant damage there needs to be done here, but to do that damage and fix the health problem and then be able to move then to rebuilding the economy.

‘We know that that damage is not just in dollars, that damage will present in lots of different ways.’

Increased restrictions on what qualifies as an essential business or worker mean most shops and entire industries will have to shut down.

Businesses will be divided up into three categories – essential ones that operate as normal, ones that must slash shifts and output, and those that must close.

Department stores like Myer, David Jones, Target, Big W, and Kmart will all be forced to close – but can sell online an have customers pick up their orders.

Bunnings will be closed to everyone but tradies but as with retailers, other customers will be able to order online and pick up at the store.

The hardware store had begged to stay open to all customers, claiming home DIY and gardening were essential for many people’s mental health during lockdown.