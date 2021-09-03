Victor Orbán: ‘Migration Must Be Stopped Before Europe Is Overtaken by ISIS’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has warned that “migration must be stopped” before ISIS completely overtakes Europe.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion at the International Strategy Forum (BSF) in Bled, Orbán declared that mass migration from Muslim countries is not viable for Western countries.

“We do not need outsiders, because they are changing the composition of European societies, the cultural image of Europe, the Christian, family-based system,” Orbán said, noting that the overwhelming majority of migrants were from Islamic countries.

Summit.news reports: Highlighting how mass migration leads to social dislocation, rising crime and terrorism, Orbán stated plainly, “migration must be stopped.”

Orbán wants the European Union to hand more power back to sovereign states to control their own borders, arguing that a federalized approach to the issue would exacerbate the problem.

As we previously highlighted, as part of an effort to reduce reliance on migration, Hungary passed a policy in 2019 that rewarded married couples with a loan of €30,600 that was completely forgiven after they had three children.

Orbán has repeatedly warned that Europe’s native population decline is a “sickness” and that population replacement via mass migration represents “demographic suicide.”

The Hungarian leader also said during the forum that the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban means that another mass migration crisis is looming.

As we previously highlighted, a top diplomat in Kabul warned that “not even tanks” can stop a potentially large wave of Afghan refugees heading to the continent.