Victims of Systemic Oppression Caught Looting TJ Maxx in LA

“White supremacy” was on full display this week when two African American men were filmed looting a TJ Maxx store in Los Angeles.

Two men casually walked out of a crowded TJ Maxx in Granada Hills recently, their arms full with what appeared to be stolen items.

“That looks great,” one man said as video showed them headed toward the door.

One of the men even had an oversized duffle bag on his back.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz said. “And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.”

Sandoz is a veteran sergeant and is vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League. She blames the brazen act on Prop 47, which lowered criminal sentences for certain non-violent crimes such as shoplifting.