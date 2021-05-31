Veterans Blast Kamala Harris For ‘Tone Deaf’ Memorial Day Tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris finaly paid tribute to fallen American service members on Sunday after getting excoriated for posting ‘enjoy the long weekend’ on Twitter without mentioning Memorial Day.

People called her Saturday tweet ‘tone deaf’ for her failure to mention the reason for the federal holiday Memorial Day or paying tribute to the fallen service members.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris posted from her official account, along with a photo of herself.

Brietbart reports: Veterans lambasted the tweet immediately.

Marine Corps veteran and Fox News contributor Joey Jones responded to Harris with a picture of himself in front of a wall of fallen troops.

Jones, a double amputee, tweeted: “hey @KamalaHarris my buddies wanted me to post our selfie to tell you to ‘enjoy the long weekend’ too!”

hey @KamalaHarris my buddies wanted me to post our selfie to tell you to “enjoy the long weekend” too! pic.twitter.com/U66Z8R5rWm — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 29, 2021

Gretchen Smith, Air Force veteran and founder of Code of Vets, tweeted:

It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021

Army Col. (Retired) Kurt Schlichter tweeted to Harris a photo of headstones at Arlington Cemetery with “I’m sure they would if they could”:

Retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden tweeted: “This ‘long weekend’ for you is paid for by the blood of our Patriots.”