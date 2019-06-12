Venezuelans Regret Letting Government Take Away Their Guns

Not long ago, millions of Venezuelans fell for the oldest trick in the book and voted for a sweet-talking leftist politician who immediately set about dismantling their right to keep and bear arms.

Now that the government has descended into tyranny and turned Venezuela into a socialist hellhole where everyone is starving to death, these same people now regret giving away their right to bear arms in self-defense.

It is an object lesson for the folks here in the U.S. who want to travel down the same path as Venezuela by banning guns and implementing socialism.

Venezuela implemented its gun ban six years ago just before their nation descended into impoverished and lawless chaos. It truly is a living hell and now Venezuelan citizens have no defense against the brutal junta and the socialist criminals controlling their nation.

“Hollywood’s favorite strongman banned arms for citizens. It has not ended well for those starving to death under a socialist dictatorship,” actor James Woods noted on Twitter.

Hollywood’s favorite strongman banned arms for citizens. It has not ended well for those starving to death under a socialist dictatorship… #DemocratsAreDangerous https://t.co/3wCBTWC3NL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 14, 2018

Flag&Cross report:

And boy is he right.

As Fox News reported on Friday:

“Guns would have served as a vital pillar to remaining a free people, or at least able to put up a fight,” Javier Vanegas, 28, a Venezuelan teacher of English now exiled in Ecuador, told Fox News. “The government security forces, at the beginning of this debacle, knew they had no real opposition to their force. Once things were this bad, it was a clear declaration of war against an unarmed population.” Under the direction of then-President Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2012 enacted the “Control of Arms, Munitions and Disarmament Law,” with the explicit aim to “disarm all citizens.” The law took effect in 2013, with only minimal pushback from some pro-democracy opposition figures, banned the legal commercial sale of guns and munitions to all – except government entities.

Naturally, Chavez sponsored a “gun buy-back” program before implementing his confiscation. Few Venezuelans were much interested in the government’s cash. So, by the end of the year, Chavez forcefully seized 12,500 guns. But that was just the start

And when Chavez mercifully died, the country’s next president, Maduro, continued the confiscation policies…

In 2014, with Nicolás Maduro at the helm following Chavez’s death but carrying through his socialist “Chavista” policies, the government invested more than $47 million enforcing the gun ban – which has since included grandiose displays of public weapons demolitions in the town square.

And since then? Well, the government has become despotic and has run roughshod over the Venezuelan people, jailing and shooting them at will. And the people now have no defense to stop Maduro from subjugating them.

“Venezuela shows the deadly peril when citizens are deprived of the means of resisting the depredations of a criminal government,” said David Kopel, a policy analyst, and research director at the Independence Institute and adjunct professor of Advanced Constitutional Law at Denver University. “The Venezuelan rulers – like their Cuban masters – apparently viewed citizen possession of arms as a potential danger to a permanent communist monopoly of power.”

No doubt.

Make no mistake, America. This is what Democrats want to happen here, America. They want the American people disarmed so that there is no resistance to their authoritarian reign. Democrats are fascists at heart but they know that your privately held firearms are the biggest threat to their power. Don’t give away your protection willingly.